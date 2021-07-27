Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Hexco exams postponed

Government has postponed Higher Education Examination Council (HEXCO) examinations as a containment measure for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira
The exams were scheduled to start today ending on Friday, but will now be held on a date to be announced, likely when it is safe to do so.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Professor Fanuel Tagwira made the announcement in a memo yesterday.

“This memo serves to notify the July 2021 Theory Trade Testing Examinations registered candidates, that HEXCO examinations which were scheduled for 27-30 July 2021 have been postponed to a date to be advised.

“This is in line with Government Covid-19 lockdown regulations.”

Zimbabwe has implemented guidelines recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) anchored on minimising social contact as a response to the global pandemic.

This has won the country plaudits across the board from WHO and other countries for the way it has confronted the pandemic. The Herald

