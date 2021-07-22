Artisanal miner battles for life after axe attack

An artisanal miner from Gweru is fighting for his life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after he was allegedly struck with an axe on the head and face by four fellow artisanal miners following a misunderstanding over some missing gold ore.

Michael Ncube sustained deep cuts on the head and face and is said to be in a serious condition.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident occurred at the weekend at the Zimbabwe Miners Federation deputy president, Mr Marufu Sithole’s milling plant along Matobo Road on the outskirts of Gweru.

“Police is investigating an attempted murder case where a 33-year-old man was struck with an axe on the head and face by four male adults after a misunderstanding,” he said. “The incident occurred at Mr Sithoĺe’s Chimona Milling Company, Matobo, Lower Gweru.”

Insp Mahoko said the four suspects, Andile Mpofu, Vusa Mpofu, Nhoro Bhebhe and another only identified as Timothy were still at large.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of suspects, in this case, to report at the nearest police station,” he said. The Herald