South Africa records over 21 600 new Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths on Saturday

South Africa recorded 21 610 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and reported 265 deaths, the Health Department said.

“As of today the cumulative number of #Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 179 297 with 21 610 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 265 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 64 138 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 1 904 107 with a recovery rate of 87.4 percent.”

Meanwhile, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, said it would continue the monitoring and surveillance of the pandemic to inform the public health response.

The NICD said with the new cases, the positivity rate stood at 28%.

It said a total of 13 848 194 tests have been conducted in both the public and private sectors as per the table below.

“Gauteng accounts for 50% of new cases, with the Western Cape accounting for 11%,” NICD said.

“Limpopo accounted for 10% of new cases, while KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 9%. North West accounted for 7%, Mpumalanga for 6%, the Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3%, and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.”

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 77,117 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 21,610 new cases, which represents a 28% positivity rate. A further 265 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 64,138 to date. Read more: https://t.co/FxLNWYC53i pic.twitter.com/ZWzokGeAj6 — NICD (@nicd_sa) July 10, 2021

There has been an increase of 580 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, the command council said. IOL