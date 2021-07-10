Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Cop arrested with mbanje

Police in Mashonaland East Province have arrested a suspect alleged to be a police officer after he was found in possession of six bales of mbanje.

File picture of a police roadblock in Zimbabwe
The suspect was reportedly arrested near Marondera yesterday morning.

Though police could not give a comment on the issue or confirm whether the suspect is a serving member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, sources close to the investigations said that the suspect is still in the service and holds the rank of constable.

Allegations are that he was also arrested while in police uniform.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not comment.

“I have not received anything on that case. Contact me tomorrow (today) and if there is anything then I will give you,” he said

Sources further said that the officer was alone when he was intercepted by officers on duty. The origin of the dangerous drug and its destination could not be ascertained by the time of going to print.

However, the dagga has since been weighed and has a total weight of close to 140kg. The Herald

