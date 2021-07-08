Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Army Commander Edzai Chimonyo dies after long battle with cancer

By Columbus Mabika

The Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Lieutenant-General Edzai Absalom Chakanyuka Chimonyo has died.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Minister of Defence and War veterans Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri after receiving an artifact as token of appreciation from the late ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo at the President's Medal shooting competition awards ceremony at Cleveland range in Harare October 2018
Writing on his Twitter blog, Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba said Lt Gen Chimonyo died after a long battle with cancer.

“Devastated to announce the passing on of General Chimonyo early this morning after a long fight against cancer. go well freedom fighter, Commander and Ambassador,” he wrote.

ZNA Commander Lt-Gen Chimonyo participated in the liberation struggle and has held a number of appointments between 1980 and 2008 in various brigades, Army and Defence Headquarters before his transfer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he was appointed ambassador to Tanzania until December 2017.

Lt Gen Chimonyo assumed his current position on December 18, 2017 when he took over from General Philip Valerio Sibanda, who was promoted to be the Commander Defence Forces. The Herald

