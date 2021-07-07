Ministry clerk arrested for motor vehicle licence fraud

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested a Ministry of Industry and Commerce clerk for fraudulently issuing 350 motor vehicle licences to importers of second-hand vehicles.

In a statement Zacc said Andrew Matevere has since appeared in court and was denied bail.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has arrested a Ministry of Industry and Commerce licence clerk for issuing 350 motor vehicle import licences to importers of second-hand vehicles that did not qualify under the recently gazetted SI89 of 2021.”

Zacc has since the beginning of the year arrested more than 100 people for corruption amid calls by the Commission for policy makers to expedite the enactment of the whistleblowers’ legislation following reports of victimisation of whistleblowers.

Out of 103 arrests made so far, 79 dockets have already been submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution.

Zacc is targeting to submit 180 dockets to NPA this year, a 100 percent increase from the number achieved in 2020. The Chronicle