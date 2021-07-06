Mbuya Nehanda makes debut on the new ZWL$50 banknote

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Business |

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced a new ZWL$50 banknote, set to be in circulation on Wednesday that will feature 19th Century Chimurenga heroine Mbuya Nehanda.

RBZ Governor John Mangudya said the banknote was issued through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 gazetted by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube earlier this year.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) wishes to advise the public that the ZWL$50 banknote issued on 6 July 2021 through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021.

“The Bank shall release $360 million through the normal banking channels, and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July 2021,” he said.

In the SI 196 of 2021 issued Tuesday, the front side of the new notes features the logo of the RBZ, three balancing rocks, with the visually impaired recognition feature to the left, latent image showing the denomination, windowed security strip inscribed “50” with colour shift from red to green.

“On the back side there shall be an impression of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the motif of Mbuya Nehanda, gold coloured iridescent band showing the denomination of the note and see-through of Zimbabwe Bird looking to the right,” read the SI.