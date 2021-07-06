Logarusic finally gets visa, joins Warriors squad on Tuesday afternoon

By Ricky Zililo

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic will join the rest of the squad in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) after securing his South African visa on Tuesday morning.

Loga was detained at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning due to visa issues and the squad proceeded to the Cosafa Cup host city with only assistant coach Tonderai Ndiraya and goalkeepers’ trainer Tembo Chuma, as co-assistant coach Lloyd Chitembwe didn’t travel since he’s reportedly black listed by South African immigration for previous transgressions.

A Zifa source said: “The visa glitch has been addressed. Coach Loga has been granted a visa and will arrive on time for the team’s 2pm training session in Gqebera. The good thing is that the guys will train under the coach.”

It is, however, the Loga gaffe that exposed Zifa and team manager Wellington Mpandare, as they should have ensured the visa issue was sorted before the squad’s departure.

Zifa blame the travelling agent, saying they were misled into believing that the Croatian will get his visa at the point of entry.

Someone slept on duty and blaming the travel agent is a weak excuse for incompetence. The Chronicle