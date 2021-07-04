Maskiri explains Tapiwa Makore lyrics

By Sindiso Dube

When controversial rapper Maskiri, born Alishias Musimbe, released his new track Mbinga from Binga, everyone was curious to hear what the veteran musician had to say on the track.

Like always, he had to throw in controversial rhymes that have divided feelings on social media.

In the song, Maskiri at 0:10 seconds sings, Handina musoro kunge Tapiwa Makore, a reference to the brutally murdered Murewa boy, Tapiwa Makore.

Makore (7) was slain in cold blood allegedly by his uncles in September 2020 in Nyamutumbu Village, Murewa in a suspected ritual murder.

Makore’s remains were eventually buried without his head this year in March.

“The Tapiwa [Makore] line was not insensitive as many would have thought, it’s a metaphor,” Maskiri said.

“I deliberately used the line so that people can revisit the Tapiwa Makore conversation, people had been quiet and forgetful.

“I think it really worked and made people talk about it.

“The Tapiwa Makore story saddens me and I don’t wish to see that brutal killing happening to anyone especially at that young age, I hope his family finds comfort.”

Recently Maskiri was slammed by fans for insensitive lyrics with his recent track Mabude, where he chants semota yana Moana handina kutsva mafuse in reference to socialite Moana’s horrendous death in a car accident.

The socialite was part of a crew that was burnt beyond recognition in November last year after Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Rolls Royce was involved in a head-on collision with another car and hit a tree before exploding in Borrowdale on their way to Domboshava from a night of partying.

At the turn of the millennium that saw the rise of urban grooves, Maskiri’s music was labelled obscene and banned from radio.

Explaining the title track to his upcoming album, Mbinga from Binga, Maskiri said the title was inspired by the fact that he is the king of hip-hop.

“The album is out next week, the title Mbinga has been used around a lot, and it means a rich and powerful person. However, the word has always existed and I feel I’m a mbinga in my own right,” he said.

“I’m not a flashy and flamboyant mbinga and not a mbinga in money senses. I’m a mbinga from Binga, a humble.

“Binga is where the original mbingas come from, and as hip-hop goes in Zimbabwe I am the original mbinga of hip-hop, rich of lyrics and the culture in me,” said Maskiri.

Mbinga from Binga will carry 14 tracks including Muvakidzani, which will be released today. The Standard