Trio in court for ivory possession

By Boitumelo Makhurane

Three men from Lupane appeared in court for possessing about 6kg of ivory without a licence.

Godknows Nyoni (32) Insiza, Admire Gomba (44) and Promise Lunga (21) were charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo, who remanded them in custody to July 16.

On June 30 at 10PM a tip-off was received that the trio was driving along Harare Road from Lorchard Farm, Insiza, in a black VW polo without registration plates. At around 10.30pm police in conjunction with the Zimbabwe National Parks Management Authority reacted to the information.

Prosecuting Mr Denmark Chihombe said the trio was driving along Harare Road from Lorchard Farm, Insiza and their car was intercepted at Ntabazinduna Tollgate.

“A search was conducted and five raw unmarked elephant tusks (ivory) were recovered stashed in a sack placed on the back passenger seat next to Lunga,” he said.

Nyoni was driving the car, Gomba was in the passenger seat while Lunga was seated at the back next to a sack containing the ivory.

The court heard that the tusks were taken to the department of Parks and Wildlife where they were tested and confirmed in the presence of the trio. The tusks had a combined weight of 6,279 kg and are valued at US$1 143.

The trio was asked to produce a licence or permit which authorises them to possess the ivory and they failed to do so leading to their arrest. The Chronicle