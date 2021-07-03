Trial date for prosecutor set

The trial date for prosecutor Arthur Bosha, accused of consenting to bail for suspected armed robber, Musafare Mupanhanga, without consulting his bosses has been set for July 6 at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Bosha is being charged with criminal abuse of office. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide, who are also witnesses in the case, have since been notified.

The State alleges that sometime in September last year, Bosha was allocated a bail application case involving suspected armed robber Mupanhanga by his superior and acting head of appeals Mr Edmore Makoto.

It is alleged that Bosha unilaterally consented to granting of bail to Mupanhanga without consulting his superiors.

In consenting to bail, Bosha is said to have disregarded standard operating procedures of the Attorney General’s Office (Criminal Division), which dictate that applications and bail alterations should be done through the Area Public Prosecutor or the Public Prosecutor in Charge in consultation with the Chief Law Officer.

According to basic procedures laid down in the November 16, 2020 all consents to bail by prosecutors are to be approved by their superiors.

The State alleges that Bosha showed favour to Mupanhanga, who was part of notorious gang of armed robbers led by Musa Taj Abdul.