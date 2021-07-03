Motorist hijacked in CBD

By Mathew Masinge

Police have launched a manhunt for five suspects linked to a vehicle robbery along Samora Machel Avenue on Monday night.

According to a police report, the five intercepted Vimbai Mandiringa who was driving her Toyota Quantum when she made a traffic light stop at the intersection of Leopold Takawira and Samora Machel around 8:30 pm.

It is alleged that one of the suspects used a back window to gain entry into the vehicle before directing Mandiringa to a Total garage along Samora where his other accomplices were picked.

The suspects, holding Mandiringa hostage, ordered her to drive towards Kuwadzana and upon arrival at Kuwadzana Extension turnoff, the complainant was asked to stop the vehicle whilst one of the accused person disembarked before his accomplice grabbed Mandiringa by the neck.

Mandiringa was then pulled to the back of the vehicle with one of the suspects taking the wheel, she was then forced to lie down between the seats with the five assaulting her all over her body.

Mandiringa lost visual of where the suspects took her but after a long drive, she was forced out of her vehicle near a bushy area where her hands and legs were tied using her headcloth and shoelaces.

The suspects went on to take her black handbag, an Itel P36 pro cellphone and a brown satchel that had the complainant’s blue pair of work suit.

She was later dumped at a site near Tiger Quarries, in Reinham farm where the robbers covered her head with a piece of cloth (Zambia).

After a while, Mandiringa managed to untie herself and sought help at a nearby house where she received help to contact her husband who came to her rescue leading to filing a police report at around 0145hrs.

The total value of the stolen property is US$ 30 165-00. Investigations are in progress.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has warned members of the public against night robberies.

“The ZRP would like to urge motorists to always lock doors and close all windows while driving.

“It is disturbing to note that robbery cases are becoming a menace hence Police will continue to work flat out to flash out these criminals.

“In the same manner we implore members of the public to give us information on the whereabouts of the criminals or any information that may assist us in our investigations,” reads a police warning. H- Metro