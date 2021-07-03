Man vanishes with pal’s vehicle

By Boitumelo Makhurane

A Bulawayo man who borrowed a car from his friend for one day and vanished with it for four months, appeared in court yesterday facing theft charges.

Xolani Gumbo (36) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Linear Khumalo and was remanded out of custody to 14 July on $3 000 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said in January this year Gumbo borrowed a vehicle from Mr Donald Sawombe for one day but did not bring it back until May.

“In January, Gumbo borrowed a vehicle from Sawombe for personal use and did not bring back the vehicle on the same day as per agreement. Gumbo kept Sawombe’s vehicle until May,” he said.

The magistrate said Gumbo breached his friend’s trust

Sawombe reported the matter to the police leading to Gumbo’s arrest. The Chronicle