Gang impersonates cops

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A four-member gang was on Thursday hauled to court to answer to charges of impersonation after they reportedly went on a blitz, clad in ZRP uniforms, arresting commuter omnibus drivers.

The four suspects namely Master Abdullah Mlokote, Ntando Watson, 22, Dickson Kachembere, 50, and Trust Chidoma, 29, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The court heard that sometime last month, the four arrested a commuter omnibus belonging to Innocent Chimhango stating that they were police officers and they were dressed in the Zimbabwe Republic Police uniform.

They met Chimhango several times in the police uniform stating that they were based at Harare Central Police Station and on June 11, they met Chimhango at Corner Mazowe and Baines Avenue after helping him recover his vehicle that was impounded at Borrowdale Police Station and he then gave one Allan Gwara who was with the gang his Nissan Vanette to use and return after use but he became evasive and Chimhango filed a police report.

On June 29, during investigations, the gang was caught in police uniform at Copacabana rank in the Nissan Vanette belonging to Chimhango and when they were interviewed, it was discovered that none of them was a serving member of the ZRP.

It was also established that they had used Chimhango’s vehicle to arrest motorists in the CBD demanding bribes and they also went to Mutoko demanding bribes to shop owners along the way and they were found in possession of US$600, three pairs of handcuffs, ZRP uniforms, an okapi and pepper spray in their pockets.

The State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti opposed bail and the matter is back in court today for bail consideration. H-Metro