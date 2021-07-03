Families lose national documents

By Arron Nyamayaro

Victims of the fire that destroyed a block of Flats in Mbare have lost national documents, cash and are appealing for immediate assistance.

One of the victims Dhiniwe Shema, 34, of room C20 told H-Metro that the birth certificates of her six children were burnt to ashes and part of their cash.

“Although we lost part of our money in the inferno, our major worry is the birth certificates which were burnt,” said Shema.

“Kuno kuMbare tinoshandisa mawoko edu kutitirarame saka mari yose yatinochengeta mumba yakatsva apa mapepa ose anokosha kusanganisira passports akatsva.

“The fire was too fierce that we could not have time to collect furniture, food, blankets and clothes.

“We had to engage our neighbours for alternative accommodation as for yesterday only and we can not continue sleeping there.

“We are appealing for immediate assistance on ways of acquiring our national documents and education certificates as well.

“We have no accommodation, food, clothes, money, documents and part of our goods for sale were also destroyed,” she said.

Another victim Gladys Masarakufa, 63, said she slept in the room exposed to cold weather and it affected her health.

“Ndarara mumba imumo kamweya kekutsva kandipinda pamwechete nechando sezvo marata ose akatsva,” she said.

Fourteen families excluding their tenants were left homeless on Wednesday when Matapi Block 12 caught fire which started in room C16.

Cause of fire was yet to be known but reports were that one Alexio Matanhike left her four children unattended.

Some residents spent the better part of yesterday washing part of their second-hand clothes and customers had to buy wet clothes displayed on line. H-Metro