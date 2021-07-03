Couple jailed for burning daughter (9)

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The Mufakose couple that made the headlines this week after it reportedly burnt their daughter as punishment was jailed on Thursday.

The couple Luwini Ngoni Rugova, 37, and her husband Freddy Katandika, 32, pleaded guilty to the offence of ill-treating and neglecting a minor before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga.

Katandika was sentenced to one and a half years in jail with six months being suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years.

Rugova on the other hand was taken to community service vetting and a verdict will be handed over tomorrow.

The State proved that on June 24 at around 9pm, Rugova, who is the step mother to the Grade 3 girl advised her husband Katandika that the child was playing with her step brother’s phone.

Katandika then took a stick and assaulted the complainant several times all over her body then forcibly placed the victim’s hands on a hot stove and after the act ordered her to go to sleep.

Rugoya, as the child’s stepmother never sought medication or treatment for her and the child ended up using salt on the burns and wrapped the burns in a bandage.

A tip-off was made to the police leading to the couple’s arrest and she was treated at Harare Hospital burns unit.

Moses Mapanga appeared for the State. H-Metro