Nutty O to release debut album

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimdancehall artist Nutty O is set to release his debut album. Nutty O who rose to prominence in 2016 after joining Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM) record label has made a number of hit songs which include the recent “Kokai” featuring Poptain and his Covid-19 song Safe.

With all the hit songs and awards over the past years Nutty O has not released an album but hinted that one is coming soon and it’s almost done.

Speaking on ZiFM Stereo last week Nutty O real name Carrington Chiwadzwa told MisRed that he was working on something which will be released when the time is right.

“Yeeh Yeeh it’s coming soon, 95 percent done we will announce when it’s ready,” said Nutty O.

Contacted for a comment by Nehanda Radio Nutty O’s manager Byron Kabaira confirmed that indeed an album was on the cards but could not spill any more details about it.

“Yes an album is coming but what people already know from the radio interview that’s it all. I am not going to say anything more about the album and I have no comment,” said Byron.

At the close of last week Nutty O together with his fellow industry colleagues ExQ and producer DJ Tamuka made headlines for allegedly presenting fake Covid-19 test results at the Robert Mugabe International Airport as they were coming from South Africa.

The trio appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday and were denied bail pending their hearing scheduled for Monday 28 June.

Byron also refused to comment on this issue saying, “Vanhu ve media munongoda kutitsvaga kana paitika tunyaya nyaya twakadai. I am not going to endorse any comment about anything.”