Five Chiefs players whose contracts expire on Wednesday

For an ordinary institution, three days is a long time. But not if your name is Kaizer Chiefs. The Naturena-based club have to make quick decisions about the future of some of their players before their contracts expire at midnight on Wednesday.

Chiefs are set to face Al Ahly in the final of the Caf Champions League on July 17. And that’s why we look at five players who might have their contracts extended, for at least a month, so that the club has a full complement of players in Casablanca.

Parker is arguably the most versatile player in the Chiefs’ squad. His ten years at Chiefs have been valuable, and something the younger players should look to emulate. Despite his love-hate relationship with the supporters, he has been the coaches’ mouthpiece on the field.

Katsande was one of the integral figures in Chiefs win over Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals. He bullied their midfield, and was an instrumental backup in defence. He may not be the fastest or tallest player on the pitch, but his physique has been key.

Manyama is Chiefs’ leading top goal scorer with eight goals this season. His scoring prowess helped Chiefs to secure a top eight finish in the league. He missed the semi-finals due to an injury. But when he’s fully fit, he can score and assist as well.

Before missing out on the second leg of the semi-finals after being in isolation, Bvuma was Chiefs’ cult hero between the sticks in Tanzania and Morocco. He’s learnt from the best at international level as well. And his confidence is high at the moment.

Billiat has been far from his best since joining Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns. But his experience is invaluable. After all, he was key to Sundowns triumph in the competition in 2016. He can tire the opponent’s defence and score when he’s fully fit. — IOL Sport