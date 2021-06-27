Prince Dube in golden boot dog fight

By Terry Madyauta

Warriors’ striker Prince Dube is poised for a gruelling fight for the Tanzanian league golden boot in his first season in the competition as the season draws to a close.

Dube who is enjoying a brilliant season in the East African country has to shrug off stiff competition from a free-scoring Meddie Kagere, popularly known as MK7, of Simba SC.

The two players are tied on 14 goals as the league enters the home stretch, but the pendulum is tipped against the former Highlanders striker, who has fewer matches compared to his rival.

For Dube and his Azam FC, two games remain before the league ends, while log leaders Simba have four games remaining in their quest for another league title, with a six-point cushion over second placed Young Africans.

Simba enjoy a game in hand over their title rivals Young Africans.

Nevertheless, an interesting tussle is between Dube and Kagere, who both need to be at their lethal best to end the season with an individual accolade.

In this scenario, Dube has been thrust under pressure to score more goals since his team has fewer games left to play compared to his rival’s, Simba SC.

Had it not been for incessant injury lay-offs, perhaps the former Highlanders gunslinger would have extended his margin, having enjoyed a purple patch for the better part of his debut in the East African nation.

Kagere only caught up with Dube after an injury earlier this month, which saw the latter being sidelined for the last two games.

For the 24-year-old Warriors man, the chance of winning this accolade rests in the matches they play against Simba SC and Ruvu Shooting next month.

Simba are playing catch-up games because of the backlog which accrued during their stint in CAF Champions League.

Dube thus needs to bang more goals to keep his rival at bay.

And even if he fails to win the golden boot in the end, Dube has done enough to prove his mettle in his debut season in Tanzania amid reported interest from South Africa giants Kaizer Chiefs and Azam rivals Simba as well as from Europe. The Standard