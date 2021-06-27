Bosso to register five new players

By Mehluli Sibanda

Highlanders players resume training tomorrow as they prepare for the resumption of action in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Bosso players were last Thursday tested for the Covid-19 as part of requirements for them to start fine tuning and that has paved way for the Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu headed technical department to start working again tomorrow.

Highlanders could be boosted by the registration of five players who missed the first three matches in the Chibuku Super Cup as they did not have international transfer certificates (ITCs).

Joel Ngodzo, Keith Mavunga, Winston Mhango who were in Zambia, Peter Muduhwa who was on loan at Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, Lynoth Chikuhwa could not play for Bosso when the Chibuku Super Cup started last month because they do not have ITCs, which are required for them to be issued player licences.

With the transfer window opening on Thursday, Highlanders should be in a position to take full advantage and register the five players who should be hungry for action having sat out the team’s first three matches. The five players should be available when Highlanders take on Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium next Sunday.

Highlanders managed to record two wins and a draw in the three matches they have played. The identical 1-0 wins were over Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City while the draw was against Chicken Inn.

Bosso are second on the log with seven points while the Gamecocks are on top with the same number of points but have a superior goal difference. Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City occupy the bottom two positions in the group.

Central defender Andrew Tandi should start light training as he recovers from an ankle injury while Toto Banda is back to full fitness. Midfielder Divine Mhindirira is expected to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the knee injury he picked up against Bulawayo City. The Sunday News