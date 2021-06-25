Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Giuliani’s law license suspended over false US election claims

A court suspended Rudy Giuliani’s law license in the state of New York on Thursday for claiming that Donald Trump lost last year’s presidential election because of fraud.

LANSING, MI - DECEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessi Jacobs during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. Guiliani and the president's legal team are claiming widespread voter fraud in Michigan and other closely contested states in the November 3 presidential election. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
LANSING, MI – DECEMBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani listens to Detroit poll worker Jessi Jacobs during an appearance before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on December 2, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A New York court ruled that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” as Trump’s lawyer during the ex-president’s attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden.

Giuliani, 77, helped the Trump campaign file numerous lawsuits in several states alleging without evidence that the Democratic Party had rigged the election.

“These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client,” the appellate court wrote in a 33-page ruling.

The court added that Giuliani’s conduct “immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law.”

The request to remove his license was filed by dozens of prominent lawyers who said they were acting to defend American democracy.

Giuliani can challenge the decision, however the ruling noted that at the end of the proceedings he will likely face “substantial permanent sanctions.”

The suspension is remarkable for the fact Giuliani once served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the top prosecutor jobs in the United States.

He was also mayor of New York City for eight years, earning national acclaim for leading the US financial capital in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US by Al-Qaeda.

Giuliani is currently in the crosshairs of Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating his activities in Ukraine.

Giuliani was Trump’s personal lawyer when the president was impeached in December 2019 for seeking political help from Ukraine.

FBI agents raided his New York home and offices in late April. He has denounced the operation as politically motivated.

In a statement Thursday, Trump called Giuliani a “great American patriot” and said the suspension was “nothing but a Witch Hunt.” AFP

