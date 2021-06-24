Rahman starts work at Sua Flamingoes

By Ricky Zililo

Former Warriors coach Rahman Gumbo will officially start work at Sua Flamingoes in Botswana as head coach, three months after signing a contract with the Gaborone-based side.

The 57-year-old gaffer signed a two-year contract with the Botswana Premiership debutants in April, replacing the late David Bright, who succumbed to Covid-19.

According to Botswana publication Mmegi, Gumbo’s contract takes effect when football activities resume.

Botswana’s 2021/22 Premiership season kicks off in August and clubs have already started doing Covid-19 tests for them to start training.

“Gumbo is around. He is expected to start working with the team after Covid-19 tests, which will be done this week. The team will also undergo the tests that will also be carried out this week as part of guidelines set by the Botswana Football Association (BFA) with reference to the return of football under Covid-19 conditions.

“We will possibly start training sometime before the end of the week. We have to ensure full compliance to Covid-19 guidelines before we could start training,” Sua Flamingoes chairperson Tirelo Thebe told Mmegi.

Before taking up the Botswana job, Gumbo had been attached to Gweru-based TelOne, who he had pledged to help return to Premier Soccer League.

He had been roped in by the Gweru-based side four months before the 2019 season ended in a quest to save their maiden Premier Soccer League campaign, but the WiFi Boys were relegated from the topflight.

Gumbo has also had stints with Highlanders, Caps United, FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and other clubs in South Africa, Botswana and Malawi.

He holds the distinction of having won league titles in Zimbabwe with Highlanders, Botswana (Township Rollers) and MTN Wanderers in Malawi.

Gumbo also won the 2015 Mascom Top 8 with Gaborone United. The Chronicle