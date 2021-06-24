Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Miner wants Grace evicted from Mazowe farm

By Desmond Chingarande | NewsDay |

A Mazowe gold miner who was allegedly displaced from his farm by former First Family Grace Mugabe has applied summons against the late President’s widow seeking her eviction.

Grace Mugabe

Langton Chapungu was ejected from his 110 Smithfields Farm in Mazowe in 2008.

Chapungu once approached the court for similar summons and applied for a spoliation order to repossess the farm and equipment seized during the farm grab.

In the present application, Chapungu cited Grace as respondent.

The miner claimed that he was the owner of 110 Smithfields Farm registered under deed of transfer No 6758.

“The defendant (Grace) occupied my farm or caused my farm to be occupied by unknown people. The defendant went further to build a school in the farm without notice to me. Despite myself having a prospecting licence to prospect gold in the area the defendant caused some Chinese to occupy my homestead and a white man to farm on the land,” he wrote in the application.

“I issued summons under case No 8314/19, but surprising the case was withdrawn by unknown people who forged my signature, hence these summons.”

The case is still to be heard.

