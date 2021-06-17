FC Platinum announce Umbro as new technical partners

By Eddie Chikamhi

Three-time Zimbabwe Premiership champions FC Platinum have entered into marriage with British sportswear and football equipment supplier, Umbro.

Under the agreement, which has a duration of three years, the famed manufacturer will produce training wear and match kits for the club.

The platinum miners replaced the Italian sportswear brand, Kappa, which had come to be associated with the club for the bigger part of their 10-year stay in the Premiership.

FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said Umbro will also supply replica kits that are expected to be on the market by the time the domestic Premiership season starts.

“We are proud to welcome the reigning champions of Zimbabwe, FC Platinum, to the Umbro family,” said Umbro in a Twitter statement. Umbro are also the official kit suppliers for the Zimbabwe national football teams. The Herald