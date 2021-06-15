Gold smuggling accused Henrietta Rushwaya retains ZMF presidency

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, who is facing charges of trying to smuggle 6 kgs of gold bars worth USD$333 000 in her handbag on a flight from Harare to Dubai has been re-elected as the federation’s president for the next five years.

Following the recent ZMF national elections the federation spokesperson Dosman Mangisi said Rushwaya together with three other national executive members have retained their positions.

“Rushwaya together with three other national executive members have retained their positions. Mr Marufu Sithole as the vice president, Mr Morgan Mugawu as the secretary general and Mr Lufeyi Shato treasury general have won the elections unopposed,” he said.

Rushwaya was arrested on October 26 2020 at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare when four bars of gold weighing six kilogrammes were found in her possession enroute to Dubai.

She was granted Z$100 000 bail in January this year coupled with movement restrictions.

In February, ZMF reinstated Rushwaya during the federation’s special executive meeting held in Harare arguing her bouncing back was in accordance with section 9.2.3 of the federation’s Constitution.

Recently, Rushwaya’s former aide and driver Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was also arrested at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, after being found with 23 pieces of gold worth R11m (US$783 000).

Masinire was later granted R100 000 bail at Kempton Park Regional Court in Joburg and remanded out to 1 July 2021, with stringent bail conditions including not leaving South Africa until the case is concluded and to report to police three times a week. Nehanda Radio