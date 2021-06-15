‘Ghost’ thief caged three years

By George Maponga

The 27-year-old Gutu man, famed for wearing regalia that made him appear like a ghost before going on a robbery spree has been jailed for three years.

Norman Chagwiza of Mutsambiwa village under Chief Gutu, became an instant sensation for the wrong reasons after it emerged that he robbed people dressed in a white and black costume that made him appear like a ghost.

Chagwiza was last week jailed by Gutui Magistrate Mr Madhlenkosi Ndlovu on his own plea of guilty.

Mr Ndlovu initially caged him for four years before conditionally suspending 12 months for good behavior.

The agreed facts are that on May 13 this year, Chagwiza dressed in his ghost apparel went to Elizabeth Chipika’s homestead in the same village at around 1am.

Upon arrival, Chagwiza, who was armed with a machete threatened Chipika and cowed her before robbing her of wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The State alleges Chipika submitted to Chagwiza’s demands after being retried by his scary apparel.

On Africa Day, Chagwiza went to Thomas Chivhura’s homesteader night and used a ladder to ascent to the roof of his bedroom house.

He was dressed in the same ghost costume and tried to remove a solar system that was there.

Luck ran out for Chagwiza after Chivhura heard some movements on his roof and came out to investigate.

Realizing that he had been discovered, Chagwiza disembarked from the roof and fled. Chivhura teamed up with neighbours and gave chase.

They apprehended him and upon further investigations established that he used the “ghost” suit to instil fear in his victims and hide his identity. He was handed over to police.

Mr Bati Bati appeared for the state. The Herald