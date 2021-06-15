Covid-19: Kariba’s Nyamhunga Clinic shut

By Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba municipality has temporarily closed Nyamhunga Clinic to facilitate fumigation after a member of the health staff tested Covid-19 positive.

This follows 11 new cases that were recorded on Sunday in Kariba, which has been placed under localised lockdown after an upsurge in cases.

In a notice, acting town clerk Mr Godfrey Magijani said resultantly, the clinic was only attending to emergency cases.

“The municipality of Kariba has temporarily closed Nyamhunga Clinic until 2pm today for fumigation after a staff member tested positive to Covid-19,” said Mr Magijani.

“During this period, the clinic will be attending to emergency cases only.”

Normal operations had not resumed by late afternoon.

Kariba currently has 83 active cases and a total of 330 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. The Herald