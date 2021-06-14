49 quarantined after travelling with Indian returnee with fake Covid-19 certificate

By Thupeyo Muleya

A total of 49 returnees from South Africa have been put into quarantine in Beitbridge following the interception of one of the passengers who had come from India and was travelling with a fake Covid-19 clearance certificate.

The woman, who is reported to have travelled from India via South Africa was busted by the Rapid Response Team aboard a Munenzva bus traveling from Johannesburg.

The bus was intercepted at the border on Sunday morning during routine Covid-19 screening.

Beitbridge District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Lenos Samhere said the woman has been put into isolation pending the outcome of PCR test results.

He said further investigations into the matter were under way.

“Indications are that the passenger came from India 10 days ago via South Africa, where she allegedly obtained a fake Covid-19 clearance certificate before travelling to Zimbabwe,” said the DMO.

“However, this was discovered by our port health team and we have tested her for Covid-19. Currently, she has been put into isolation pending the outcome of the PCR results later today. We have also put the other passengers into quarantine”.

Dr Samhere said the woman’s results will inform the health officials’ further action. The Chronicle