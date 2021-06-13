Five perish in accident

By Kudakwashe Ruzive

Five people were killed in a head-on collision involving an Inter-Africa bus and a Honda Stream along Chivhu-Roy Road yesterday morning.

In a statement, police said the bus was attempting to overtake when it collided with the oncoming vehicle.

“Five people have died at Matizha area in Gutu after an Inter-Africa bus, which was overtaking a Mandaza bus, collided head-on with an oncoming Honda Stream at the 54 km peg on the Chivhu-Roy Rd at 0745hrs.

“The Honda stream had six occupants. One person is admitted at Gutu Hospital in a critical condition.”

Police are yet to name the victims.

Last week, six people died while 15 others were injured in two separate road accidents.

On Monday, two women and a boy died, while nine other passengers were injured when a Toyota Hiace omnibus they were travelling in rolled several times before landing on its roof at the 237km peg along the Harare-Mutare Highway after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Three other people died while six others were seriously injured when a Honda Fit side-swiped a haulage truck on the 94km peg along the Harare-Chirundu highway the following day. The Sunday Mail