Denmark’s Christian Eriksen stabilised in hospital after collapsing in game

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen is awake and stabilised in hospital after being given CPR following his collapse during a Euro 2020 game.

Teammates of the Inter Milan and former Spurs player were in tears as medical staff tried to resuscitate Eriksen on the touchline.

He collapsed about 40 minutes into the game with Finland in Copenhagen, with no other players near him.

In a tweet, UEFA said Eriksen had “been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised”.

A tweet from the Danish football association added: “Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests at Rigshospitalet.”

A barrier was erected while Eriksen received medical treatment and his teammates also shielded him from view.

He appeared to be having heart massage as well as several electric shocks to the chest from medical staff.

The 29-year-old received treatment for about 10 minutes before being taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Fabrice Muamba, whose heart stopped for more than an hour while playing in a match between Bolton and Spurs in 2012, tweeted: “Please God”.

UEFA said following the medical emergency “a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials” and further information would be announced at 19.45 CET (6.45pm).

The England team’s media conference this evening – ahead of their match tomorrow – has been called off.

Eriksen played for Spurs for seven years before joining Inter Milan last year. Sky Sports