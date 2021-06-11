Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Vendor threatens demolishers

By Arron Nyamayaro

There was drama at Coca Cola Market on Wednesday when a food vendor jumped onto the front-end loader wishing to die over council’s decision to destroy her kitchen.

Memory Guvheya threatened to seek spiritual powers to attack whoever was assigned to carry demolitions
Memory Guvheya argued that one City of Harare employee has been collecting money from her from time to time and she has been paying bills every month.

She wrestled with municipal police officers and threatened to seek spiritual powers to attack whoever was assigned to carry demolitions at the site.

“Ndiurayei handiti mandiuraya kare nekuparadza pandinobikira; saka urayai,” Guvheya shouted drawing attention of other vendors, commuters and police details.

Municipal police sought support from the ZRP and removed Guvheya from the earth mover.

In an interview with H-Metro, Guvheya said her anger emanated from payments she had been making to City of Harare for her operations.

“Kurwadziwa mwanangu saka ndazvikanda muloader nekuti ndinobhadhara every month mari kukanzuru iyoyi.

“I have been operating this kitchen since 2015 when council ordered us out of CBD,” said Guvheya.

“Look at my recent payment of $3000 dated 2 June 2021 and the council official was here yesterday and he never told me about the demolitions.

“It was best for them to inform me about them coming to demolish since I am a faithful payer,” said Guvheya. H-Metro

