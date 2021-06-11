Five nabbed for Shangani murder

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Five men have been arrested while their two accomplices are on the run after they fatally assaulted a man following a misunderstanding during a drinking spree.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday at around 1AM at Shangani Business Centre in Fort Rixon.

He said the now deceased Lyton Maphosa (27) had a misunderstanding with Bhekinkosi Mpengesi (21) before striking him with an axe.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Shangani Business Centre in Fort Rixon. Lyton Maphosa was drinking beer at Lambisto Nightclub when he had a misunderstanding with Bhekinkosi Mpengesi. Maphosa struck Mpengesi with an axe on the head. A gang of seven men teamed up and assaulted Maphosa using an axe, bricks, bottles and a spanner.

“Maphosa tried to flee but he fell on the ground and lost consciousness. He was assisted by a passerby who took him to Shangani Rural Hospital. He was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he died a few hours later,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said Mpengesi was admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

He said five suspects Coaster Mabhena (24), Johanne Dube (30), Sipho Sibindwane (57), Qhubani Tshuma (23) and Fortunate Mkandla (35) have been arrested while Mthokozisi Tshuma (age unknown) and Trust Dlamini (28) were still at large.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi appealed to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects to contact the police.

“As police we urge members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. People should find amicable ways to deal with problems. We appeal to those with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the police,” he said. The Chronicle