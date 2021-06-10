Gringo’s daughter publicly attacks stepmom, accuses her of being ‘evil’

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

The late comedian Lazarus ‘Gringo’ Boora’s daughter has accused her step mother, Netsai Meki of being evil and mistreating her and other children when Gringo was alive.

Gringo the late comedian died last year with seven children from different mothers and was expecting an eighth one together with his last wife Netsai.

Meki gave birth to her fourth child with the late comedian last week on June 5, 2021 and has appealed for help saying she’s struggling raising the children alone as she can’t access her late husband’s properties and bank accounts since they were not legally married.

One of Gringo’s daughters identified as Tanaka wekwa Boora on Facebook commented on her step mother’s plea for help exposing her for being evil and ill-treating her and other children when Gringo was still alive.

Commenting on the video Tanaka said, “Madzimai Ababa Gadrose ndaitofunga kuti Mwari is your brother izvo haasi whatever you did to me and my brother will always turn back to you karma is a b***h.

“Munotodawo help yevamwe pataidawo mari dzefees kuna baba vachiri vapenyu muchitinyimisa mari imimi wenyu mwana achidzidza pazvikoro zvinodhura. Kudenga hakuna bhawa mhamha.”

Tanaka added that Netsai needs to humble herself and ask for forgiveness from Gringo’s other wife or else she will continue to struggle.

“Mukadzi uya ane muchato mukasato pfeka apolo jersey kaa muchatoenda pamakamufushira razaro moenda kubirth remwana ndamboda kuuya ndiri chipoko but zvaramba ndkaposta,” she added.

She also accused her of facilitating her failure to write her final Ordinary Level exams.

“Ndakatadza kunyora O’level mari ichiramba kubuda because of you. Even the night before he died ku hospital wakandituka murume uya akachema zvakasiririsa.

“Karma is a B***h mainini rerai vana ava zvipo kwamuri ne the Meki family naiwayo dninoti Rufarooo!!!”

Gringo died on 9 November, 2020 after suffering from a long illness. He was battling intestine obstruction, discomfort in sitting, backache coupled by hearing and talking difficulties. Nehanda Radio