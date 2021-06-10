Chamisa to compensate Maengahama, Madzokere with party positions

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to compensate Last Maengahama and Tungamirai Madzokere with party positions following their release from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison where they served eight years of their since quashed 20-year jail term.

Maengahama who was a national executive member of the MDC and Madzokere who was a Harare City councillor were charged with murdering police officer Petros Mutedza in GlenView, Harare in 2011.

They spent eight years at the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison before being acquitted last Friday by the Supreme Court.

Chamisa together with his deputy Lynette Karenyi and other top opposition officials paid tribute to Madzokere and Maengahama and his family.

Speaking at the occasion held at Maengahama’s house, Chamisa said his party had many vacancies and it would make sure it ropes in Maengahama and Madzokere.

“We will also be very happy to check whether you want to serve the party in what capacity as there are vacancies,” Chamisa said.

“Honestly, your role is very important. We would want you to play that pivotal role in the party.

“He (Maengahama) is one of the very strong characters

Chamisa also said he knew the two were innocent. He took particular appreciation at Maengahama’s wife for supporting her husband and colleague during illegal incarceration at Chikurubi.

“I want to salute Mai Maengahama and all those that supported her including party members. 8 years of persecution is not a joke. I knew, you knew and we all knew that you were innocent.

“You remember Mai Maengahama, what I told you, that they will be acquitted. Of course you were doubting but God will be speaking.

“We also want to thank the judges who upheld justice. But above all we want to thank God. I was reading the letter you sent me from prison. I understood it. It was much more powerful than Paul’s epistles because it is full of inspiration.” Nehanda Radio