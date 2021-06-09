Woman rushed to hospital with axe stuck in head

By Leonard Ncube

Police have launched a manhunt for a Chisuma man who allegedly axed his elder sister following a domestic dispute over payment for dipping chemicals.

The incident occurred on Monday evening in Chisuma under Chief Mvuthu and Ms Henrietta Tshuma (44) was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital on Monday evening with the axe still stuck in her head.

She was yesterday transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and was said to be in a critical condition battling for her life.

Members of the community told police that Godknows Tshuma (32) is a known mentally challenged patient who sometimes sleeps in the bush.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

He urged members of the public to closely monitor relatives who may have mental challenges to prevent violence.

“We received a report about a woman who was rushed to hospital after being struck with an axe by her brother.

“The accused is still at large and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Banda.

He said Tshuma is wanted for attempted murder.

Tshuma allegedly fled from the scene after committing the offence and his whereabouts were not known yesterday.

Police were looking for him at all his relatives’ homes and his own home in Gondwa where his wife and two kids stay.

Tshuma reportedly visits all his relatives in Chisuma but does not stay for long as he is always moving from one place to the other, sometimes sleeping in the bush.

“On 7 June 2021 around 6:30pm, the accused person in the company of his mother Mrs Tshambanja Tshuma (60) visited the complainant.

“Upon reaching the complainant’s homestead, the accused person had a misunderstanding with the complainant over non-payment of dip tank fees. Mrs Tshuma intervened and stopped them from quarrelling.

“The accused person and his mother left the complainant’s homestead and went to their place of residence leaving complainant having supper with her daughter Ms Tania Ncube aged 25 and two granddaughters aged 8 and 3 years,” said Insp Banda.

He said Tshuma returned to his sister’s home 20 minutes later armed with an axe and confronted her.

He allegedly advanced towards the complainant and struck her once on the back of the head with the axe.

Tshuma fled from the scene leaving the complainant unconscious, with the axe stuck in her head.

Police attended the scene and a profusely bleeding Ms Tshuma was rushed to Victoria Falls Hospital.

Insp Banda urged members of the public to closely monitor mentally ill persons.

“People who stay with mentally challenged persons should closely monitor them and ensure that they get proper medication that will stop them from being violent.

“Those on medication should be monitored to ensure that they take their medication properly without absconding so that they don’t become violent. In fact, people should refer mentally challenged relatives to respective institutions for better management,” he said.

Hwange Rural District councillor for Chidobe, Shakani Mukoma who assisted in reporting the matter to the police before facilitating that Ms Tshuma be rushed to hospital, said the suspect was seen walking towards Jabula in the same area on Tuesday morning.

“He is known for being mentally ill and had tried to commit suicide on several occasions. At some point he tried to cut his throat and was treated in Harare.

“Yesterday I received a call from his family after he had struck his sister and when I got there the axe was still stuck on the head. She went to hospital with the axe still stuck,” said Cllr Mukoma. The Chronicle