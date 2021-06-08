Zim Dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall hints at shifting to Hip Hop music

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zim Dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall has hinted that he might be flipping his tune to Hip Hop and is confident that his first Hip Hop project will win the best Zim Hip Hop song of the year in 2021.

Posting on his social media, Enzo called for a fight with boxing champion Themba Takura Gorimbo and also took the opportunity to announce his intentions to shift his tune to Hip Hop.

Posting a series of pictures in some Ninja suit Enzo captioned the pictures saying, “Ndirikutsvaga anondzi Themba Gorimbo wekuMasvingo pa Bikita… ndirikudakumubhura. Plus ndirikubika chimwe chirikuhwina award ye best Hip [hop] song 2021.”

He did not mention if it will be a permanent shift or it’s just for one project. Last year Enzo released Urikutsvireiko which had a lot of Hip Hop resemblances and some influences in it.

Enzo took to social media after Themba won the EFC Championship challenging him to a fight saying he would never lose a fight against him.

“Ndezvake izvo uyu waMunoti @thembagorimbo wekuMasvingo… inini handimutye kana achida ngaauye mxxm akajaidzwa kuvarungu ikoko…. #challenge muudzei kuti ndoda anytime anywheee kana kuBikita kwacho kwaanobva ndomubhuraa!” posted Enzo.

It is important to note that there’s no beef between two, if their battle becomes a reality it’s probably a friendly match. Nehanda Radio