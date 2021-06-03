Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeaturedLocal

Driver, nurse, patients die in ambulance accident

25,861

By Conrad Mupesa

A Karoi District Hospital ambulance driver, an escort nurse and two patients died after the ambulance they were travelling in collided with a two-tonne truck that was travelling to Kariba at the 196-kilometre-peg along Harare-Chirundu highway near Buffalo Downs on Wednesday.

The wreckage of the ambulance
The wreckage of the ambulance

The driver was identified as Laurence Lundu (39) while the escort nurse was identified as Marjury Matutu (age not given).

The patients, identified as Patricia Murisa was an 18-year-old pregnant woman and the other Tichaona Matashu (47) a victim of a previous road traffic accident, had both been transferred to Chinhoyi Hospital for further treatment.

Related Articles

Family of 3 perishes with students in crash

40,269

COVID-19: Returning resident quarantined at Karoi Hospital

16,251

Poisoned fish on sale in Chikuti, police warn

16,360

Nine perish in road accidents

37,276

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident saying the ambulance encroached onto the lane of the oncoming truck which tried to avoid a head-on collision by moving to the right but was hit by the ambulance.

All four died on the spot while the driver of the truck, Ryan Murembe of Harare ran away from scene, and his two passengers who sustained injuries where taken to Karoi hospital for treatment. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments