Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Mushekwi keeps scoring for fun in China

11,061

By Grace Chingoma

Zimbabwe international Nyasha Mushekwi keeps scoring for fun in the Chinese League One after he banged another brace over the weekend in a top-of-the-table clash between Hangzhou Greentown and Meizhou Hakka.

AGELESS Sniper...Zimbabwe international striker, Nyasha Mushekwi, celebrates after starting the new China League One season in style,with a brace as he helped Zhejiang Greentown to a 4-0 win over Zibo.
AGELESS Sniper…Zimbabwe international striker, Nyasha Mushekwi, celebrates after starting the new China League One season in style,with a brace as he helped Zhejiang Greentown to a 4-0 win over Zibo.

Mushekwi scored two goals to help Hangzhou Greentown beat Meizhou Hakka 5-4 in an incident-packed match that had a red card shown and a penalty awarded.

The former CAPS United forward scored a goal in either half, including a penalty conversion, to cancel a 3-0 lead by Hakka, who sit on top of Group A log table with 18 points from eight matches.

Related Articles

Glory for Mushekwi’s ex-teammates

11,205

Mushekwi starts another season with a bang

9,314

Nyasha Mushekwi weds Swedish sweetheart

82,454

Mushekwi scores third goal of the season

9,642

Greentown are second with 17 points.

So far the former Warriors forward has scored seven goals from eight matches. His club is seeking for promotion in the Chinese Super League. Greentown are pinning hopes on their top goal scorer, Mushekwi, to help them secure promotion. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments