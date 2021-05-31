Kadewere to work under Dutchman Bosz

By Eddie Chikamhi

Zimbabwe international football striker Tino Kadewere will from next season be under the charge of former Borussia Dortmund and Ajax Amsterdam coach, Peter Bosz, who was unveiled by Olympique Lyon at the weekend.

Bosz replaced Rudi Garcia following the expiry of the Frenchman’s contract at the end of the French Ligue 1 season.

Garcia welcomed Kadewere from Ligue 2 and was generous with the Zimbabwean after giving him 33 appearances in his debut season in French top-flight football.

However, the former French international fell out of favour with the club’s leadership after failing to secure a UEFA Champion League slot in the just-ended season.

“Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Bosz as coach of the first team for the next two seasons — until June 30, 2023,” the club said in a statement.

“The Dutch coach will become the 30th coach in Lyon’s history and will take his position on July 1, when the first team returns to training.

“At the age of 57, Peter Bosz speaks French from his experience at Sporting Club de Toulon, for whom he played for three seasons between 1988 and 1991.

“After ending his playing career in 1999, Peter Bosz began working as a manager in the Netherlands in 2002, with De Graafschap. Three years later, he helped Heracles be promoted to the Eredivisie, the Dutch top-flight, before joining Vitesse Arnhem (2013-2015) and Maccabi Tel Aviv (2016).

“Appointed Ajax Amsterdam coach in the summer of 2016, Peter Bosz had an exceptional season. His team, made up mainly of young players, finished second in the Dutch league and reached the final of the Europa League after having eliminated Olympique Lyonnais in the semi-finals.

“Peter Bosz then took the reins of Borussia Dortmund, before joining Bayer Leverkusen in December 2018, with whom he qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in the Bundesliga in his first season — he would also take Bayer to the German Cup final in 2020.”

Bosz was presented to the press on Sunday morning, in the presence of club president Jean-Michel Aulas, sporting director Juninho and general director of football Vincent Ponsot.

Just like his predecessor, Bosz is also a favourite of young, technically-gifted and ambitious players.

“I have an offensive, attractive way of playing. We play for the supporters and not for ourselves. Much will depend on the players,” said Bosz.

“I can’t talk about a system right now, I have to get to know the players well first. I like attacking football, smart players with good technical ability.

“I have the experience of working with young players, not only with Ajax but also at Leverkusen. It’s a question of quality.

“If young people have the necessary qualities, I’m not afraid to let them play. The academy is important, there are a lot of good young players in Lyon. I’m very curious to see how things are going at the academy, but there are already some very good young players in the squad.

“It’s possible to play offensively, attractively and win titles. For that, we need good organization on the pitch. The most important thing is defending of course, you have to set up a very efficient and organized team. If you concede a foul when everyone is in front of the ball, it’s dangerous.

“We have to train, and take the time to work together, but it is possible. If you are successful, it is a great thing to win by playing attacking football.” The Herald