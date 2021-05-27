Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

WATCH: Armed robbers pounce on Choppies Supermarket in Bulawayo

By Nqobile Tshili

Suspected armed robbers fired several shots as they raided Choppies Parklands Supermarket c on Thursday morning before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The armed robbers are said to have disarmed security guards manning the premises.

Witnesses said the robbers were travelling in a Honda Fit and another vehicle suspected to be Fun Cargo.

Police have since arrived at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

The shop has since been closed. The Chronicle

