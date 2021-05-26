Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Police finalise dockets for impounded vehicles

By Rufaro Winter

Police in Bulawayo are finalising dockets for owners of 140 vehicles that were recently impounded for defying lockdown regulations meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Police officers explain to the drivers and owners of impounded vehicles the protocol to get their vehicles released outside the Ross Camp gate in Bulawayo on Monday
Government in March last year banned private public service operators as part of measures to contain the pandemic.

All commuter omnibus operators must register under the Zupco franchise to be allowed to ferry passengers.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube yesterday said the owners will appear in court in the coming days.

He said various Government departments are involved in the clearance of the cars.

“Some of these cars have offences with the Vehicle Inspectorate Department and the city council so we are compiling the dockets so that they can start attending court.

“The process will be long as we have a huge number of impounded vehicles and we cannot produce documents at the same time,” he said.

Insp Ncube said the culprits will be gradually taken to court depending on which case comes first.

Some of the owners expressed displeasure with the slow process of reclaiming their vehicles and fear that they might find some parts missing when they are finally cleared.

“When vehicles are impounded the state that you leave it in is not the same state that you find it in when it gets released so the police should always speed up the processes,” said one of the owners who did not want to be named.

On Monday police at Ross Camp briefed about 50 owners of the vehicles about the process that will lead to the clearance of their cars.

The police said once dockets are compiled, drivers who were driving the vehicles will be taken to court, while the cars go through a series of screening which may result in more dockets being opened if more offences are found.

Police said vehicles with no proper documentation will take longer to clear. The Chronicle

