Ezekiel Guti University honours chancellor and founder Guti with doctorate

By Fungai Lupande

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) last week honoured its chancellor and founder Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti with a Doctor of Philosophy in Social Entrepreneurship degree for his sterling work across the world.

The award was endorsed by the chief executive officer for the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) Professor Kuzvinetsa Dzvimbo at the university’s 5th graduation ceremony where 230 students graduated with degrees in business, economics, accounting, education and social sciences.

ZEGU pro-vice chancellor Professor Evelyn Garwe said the award was a testament of the visionary leadership and inspiration of Prof Guti.

“To you (Prof Guti), innovation, sustainability entrepreneurship and spirituality are inseparable each leading toward the betterment of society. Entrepreneurship, social, moral and spiritual responsibility are our guiding principles as we develop outstanding graduates using the total person philosophy within education 5.0 framework,” she said.

“We believe that your exemplary work that you imparted on corporates, small and medium enterprises, academics and philanthropists will inspire our students to become global citizens and for us to be a global giant.”

The university has prepared a comprehensive documentary on the life of Prof Guti to congratulate him and for public consumption. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Prof Guti’s humble beginnings assisted him in building socio-economic entrepreneurship skills that has led to regional and international relations.

“This honour is in recognition of you for continuously devoting yourself to social entrepreneurship which is an approach through which individuals can produce, develop, fund and implement solutions to social economic cultural and environmental problems and issues,” he said.

“You have sought innovative solutions to social problems. Through ‘matarenda’ model of entrepreneurship, you are driving economic development. This has inspired international publications in the areas of education, entrepreneurship, sociology, business and theology. In Zimbabwe a book titled Matarenda (Talents) was recently published.”

A family representative Dr Steve Simukai they were happy and proud of the honour bestowed on their father for his accomplishments in the social and academic sectors around the world.

“I express sincere gratitude on behalf of the Guti family for recognising our father with an honour of distinction. The pride of the children is their father. He is our pride, our mentor and our role model.

“The magnitude and impact your life has had in this region is unprecedented. Your thirst for God unquenchable and faith unshakable,” he said.

Director in the office of Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Mr Admore Shereni congratulated Prof Guti saying he raised the provincial flag higher.

"We are the envy of other provinces for housing this prestigious institution which does not only promote educational tourism but also contributes to the development strategy within the devolution agenda. Among the graduates was Herald reporter Martin Kadzere and ZBC staffers Anna Miti and Justin Mahlahla.