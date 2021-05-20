Man hospitalised after attack by wife’s lover

By Freedom Mupanedemo

A 42-year-old man from Silobela is battling for his life at Kwekwe General Hospital after he was axed on the forehead by a man he had confronted for allegedly having an extra marital affair with his wife.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Insp Emmanuel Mahoko said Tawanda Denhere of Nduku Village under Chief Malisa had confronted Mthokozisi Moyo while accusing him of having a love relationship with his wife.

The incident occurred at Msilahove Business Centre on Monday afternoon.

“Moyo then turned violent and struck Denhere on the forehead with an axe,” said Insp Mahoko. “Moyo’s friend, Mabude Ncube, also joined in and struck Denhere with bricks all over the body before they fled.”

Insp Mahoko said police have launched a manhunt for Moyo and Mabude who were now wanted on attempted murder charges. The Herald