Kadewere in successful surgery

By Eddie Chikamhi

Warriors forward Tino Kadewere has undergone an operation in France to mend a nagging leg injury that has cut short his debut season in the French Ligue 1.

Kadewere, who suffered a thigh injury during training last month, has been in and out of the Olympique Lyon team during the final homestretch. He last featured for his side as a second-half substitute on May 8 when they beat Lorient 4-1.

His agent Jihed Taniche of PPM Agency confirmed the Warriors star will not be involved in the final round matches of the French Ligue 1 scheduled for this weekend.

“Operation completed for Tino Kadewere. Everything went very well and our striker will be back as soon as possible to prepare for next season,” said Taniche in a brief Twitter post.

Kadewere played his debut season in the French Ligue 1 this season and weighed in with 10 goals and three assists in 33 appearances for Lyon.

He missed two league games and a French Cup match last month because of a thigh injury. The Warriors forward briefly returned and played cameos in three games against log leaders Lille, Monaco and Lorient.

However, the 25-year old was down again last week and missed Lyon’s 5-2 win over Nimes. Lyon moved to 76 points with the win but they are out of the running for the French Ligue 1 title as they trail leaders Lille by four points going into the final round matches this weekend.

The curtain comes down on the competition this Sunday as fourth-placed Lyon host Nice in the hope of gatecrashing into the top three, which secures them a UEFA Champions League qualifying round slot.

They are one place behind Monaco, who have 77 points. Lyon will play UEFA Cup next season if they finish fourth.

Lille and Paris Saint-Germain are up for a final day thriller as they are separated by only one point ahead of the final round matches.

Lille, who travel to Angers, lead the race with 80 points while PSG have 79 points and will also be on the road to Brest. The Herald