Man kills wife over text message

By Kenneth Nyangani

Police in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for a Rusape man who allegedly murdered his wife after stumbling upon a love text message in her mobile phone.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the murder to NewsDay.

Milton Chihobo (35) of Muziti village under Chief Chiduku had a misunderstanding over a text message, which he had seen in his wife, Martha Chinawa’s phone. The message revealed that Chinawa had an extra-marital affair with an unnamed person.

He struck her on the left cheek and the back of the head with an axe, resulting in her death. NewsDay