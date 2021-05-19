Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Man kills wife over text message

By Kenneth Nyangani

Police in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for a Rusape man who allegedly murdered his wife after stumbling upon a love text message in her mobile phone.

rape victim file pictureManicaland police spokesperson, Inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the murder to NewsDay.

Milton Chihobo (35) of Muziti village under Chief Chiduku had a misunderstanding over a text message, which he had seen in his wife, Martha Chinawa’s phone. The message revealed that Chinawa had an extra-marital affair with an unnamed person.

He struck her on the left cheek and the back of the head with an axe, resulting in her death. NewsDay

