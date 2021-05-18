‘We will not allow Mnangagwa to create a one party state’ – Job Sikhala

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala has warned that the opposition MDC Alliance will not allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime to create a one party state amid allegations the Zanu PF leader is working to “try and decimate” the main opposition in the country.

Sikhala was speaking during an e-rally on Sunday, when he warned Mnangagwa’s regime against dividing the MDC Alliance adding that the opposition party was united to resist efforts to turn Zimbabwe into a one party state.

“We will never allow Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed in his project of declaring our country a one party state. We shall resist that project. We shall make sure that the people of Zimbabwe’s destiny is determined by their own wishes and will.

“We are strong and our spine will remain solid until we have delivered the change that we are clamouring for for the past 21 years. We will never tire.

“Be reassured our supporters, our members. Your party is so united. Don’t listen to propaganda by Zanu-PF and enemies of our party who have been trying in their efforts to divide our party. We are watching the enemy divided among themselves,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala also noted the recent development when Mnangagwa extended Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s term of office by an additional five years through the controversial Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Act. The decision was declared illegal by three High Court Judges, Justice Jester Charewa, Justice Happias Zhou and Justice Edith Mushore.

But Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi went on to accuse the judges of being captured by “foreign forces” to tarnish and “destabilise the Mnangagwa’s regime.

Malaba turned 70 last Saturday, 15 May 2021, meaning he is now retired.

But Ziyambi took particular aim at Justice Zhou for allegedly being anti Mnangagwa and Judge President George Chiweshe, who is viewed suspiciously as an ally of vice president Constantino Chiwenga, wondering why Chiweshe was not cited in the lawsuit.

“I want to make it clear today that we do not accept the decision of the High Court. We have a serious situation of a Judiciary that has been captured by foreign forces in this country,” Ziyambi said.

The MDC Alliance Vice Chairman, Sikhala castigated Ziyambi saying, “Zimbabwe cannot have a Minister of Justice who promotes the violation of our constitution. How would a whole Minister be contemptuous of our own judiciary?” Nehanda Radio