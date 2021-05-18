Ten rapist robbers arrested

Ten suspected criminals belonging to two gangs that have been raping and robbing Kwekwe and Gweru residents have been arrested.

The criminals allegedly armed with knives, iron bars and machetes and attacked occupants they found in the premises they broke and in some cases raped their female victims.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the arrest of the 10 suspects following police investigations.

“Police in Midlands Province have busted two criminal syndicates who specialised in breaking into houses, stealing valuable property in Gweru and Kwekwe. They were so daring to the extent of attacking occupants they found in the premises they broke into while in some cases they went on to rape females they found,” said Insp Mahoko

He said a number of crimes thought to have been committed by the two gangs were reported to the police.

“An array of investigation techniques were employed by the police leading to these arrests. The first gang comprising five suspects was arrested on May 11, implicating each other until they were all arrested in Gweru. These are Tapiwanashe Sibanda (26) of no fixed abode, Trust Moyo (26), of no fixed abode Sydney Mapende (23), of Gore Compound, Ridgemont in Gweru, Samuel Murisi (21), of Ascot Infill and Daison Manzebe (21) years of no fixed abode,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said the second group is also a five men gang and four suspects have been arrested while one is still outstanding.

“They are linked to Kwekwe cases but all reside in Gweru. They are Mardon Makuni (20) of Ascot, Tapiwa Never Hlomani (25), of Ascot, Leonard Mapurazi (19) of Claremont, Gweru and Ashley Moses (23) of Ascot, Gweru. The outstanding suspect is only known by the name Donnie. May members of the public who know him and his whereabouts come with the vital information so that he is arrested,” he said.

Insp Mahoko appealed to members of the public who fell victim to crime through use of traditional weapons mentioned, to approach police at Gweru Central and Kwekwe Central to help in our investigations.

“So far the arrested suspects have been linked to a total of 13 cases,” he said.

“I also want to thank members of the public for assisting us in the investigations, up to this stage. Please continue assisting us in many ways you can as we move to clean our communities of dangerous criminals.” The Chronicle