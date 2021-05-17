Writer reflects on losses in new book

Motivational writer Chipochashe Adams Mukura has dug deep into her past in her latest book titled “Angel of Redemption, to talk about a story which she says nearly broke her — the loss of her child.

The book, which also serves as Mukura’s debut, was launched last week, and carries what she described as one of the heaviest stories she has ever had to carry.

Mukura lost her son, Bradley, about three weeks after delivery and she took time to make peace with the reality.

Her triumph in dealing with the circumstances inspired her to write a wide ranging book on challenges which could be faced by middle-aged families navigating life.

Reflecting on the day, in her book, Mukura said; “What hurt me most was not his death, but the thought of him struggling to the very end in my absence. This made me feel so guilty and broken. As a mother, I thought I could have encouraged him to keep breathing. There is no pain worse than losing your child to the wrath of death’s calling.”

Speaking on her experience, Mukura said she slipped into depression and blamed herself for what had befell her and her family.

But with prayer, devotion and a supportive family she went through the turbulence.

“The day we buried him was a turning point for me,” said Mukura. “As his little coffin was going down, I realised his grave could have been anyone’s, be it present or absent. The one thing we forget is that we are all at some point going to die.

“I had to start a soul-searching journey and deal with the highs and lows of my emotions until I became whole again. I was on the verge of collapse and hard to unlearn my pain, taking with me all the tragic and uncomfortable life experiences as lessons not curses.”

The book tackles other subjects like relationships, marriages, career, grooming and deportment, something meant to give direction, as well as guidance to those who may be lost on direction in life.

At the launch, Mukura promised to produce similar works of literature. The Herald