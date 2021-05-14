Taf files for divorce

By Mathew Masinge

Motivational speaker Tafadzwa Kenneth Mukoyi, better known as Coach Taf has filed for divorce. Mukoyi claims his marriage of more than 10 years to Lorraine Mukoyi nee Muyambi has irretrievably broken down and there are no prospects for the two getting back together.

­ The two solemnised their union in terms of the Marriage Act Chapter 5:11 on August 14, 2004.

Four children, aged 20, 15, 12 and nine were born out of the union. Mukoyi is seeking to have full custody of the minors.

“The marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are absolutely no prospects of the restoration of a normal marriage relationship due to the following;

“­The parties have not lived together as husband and wife for a period in excess of 12 months.

“The parties have lost all love and mutual affection for each other,” reads the summons.

“It is in the interest of the minor children that Tafadzwa Mukoyi be awarded custody of all the minor children with Lorraine Mukoyi being granted reasonable rights of access every alternate weekend and school holidays,” continues the summons.

­ The award-winning author is awarding the mother of his children kitchen utensils. All property they jointly acquired is to be sold, with proceeds shared equally.

“During the subsistence of the marriage, the parties jointly acquired movable property.

“It is just and equitable that Tafadzwa Mukoyi be awarded the following movable property; two red stools, two white stools, one brown rug, one white rug, five black pots, four silver pots, three dishes, six tea cups, two-piece white leather sofas.

“It is just and equitable that Lorraine Mukoyi be awarded the following movable property; four black pots, three silver pots, six table knives, three plastic wine tumblers, one Capri bar fridge, four-plate stove, one piece white leather sofa,” suggested Mukoyi.

­ The entrepreneur wants the court to award him an order for the custody of the four children, an order of the sharing of movable and immovable property. Lorraine is yet to respond. H-Metro