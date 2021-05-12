Stands scam: 4 civil servants freed on bail

By Nyore Madzianike

Four Ministry of Local Government and Public Works employees, accused of allocating residential stands to people who were not on the waiting list, were today freed on $20 000 bail each.

Andrew Rhory Shawetu, Leah Chimoga, Nyarai Priscilla Mudzinge and Daisy Mtyambizi were ordered to report to police once every week as part of their bail conditions.

The quartet appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with criminal abuse of office.

Shawetu was the principal administration officer, Chimoga was acting director legal, Mudzinge was the director urban planning, while Mtyambizi was deputy director urban planning for the State Land in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works at the time they allegedly committed the crimes. The Herald